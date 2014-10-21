Oriola-KD considering selling Russian business

Finland’s Oriola-KD, a leading pharmaceutical retail and wholesale companies operating in Northern Europe and Russia, is considering selling its Russian business, and in particular the local Oriola drug distributor as well as the "Old Doctor" and "03" pharmacy chains.
It is planned that the business may be sold to Ave Group, which is a local network of luxury pharmacy chains.
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