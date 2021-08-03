Orion inks European marketing deal for ganaxolone

Finnish drugmaker Orion Corp (Nasdaq OMX: ORNAV) has entered into an agreement to distribute US biopharma firm Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: MRNS) CNS-selective GABAA modulator, ganaxolone, as a treatment for orphan, genetic disorders ganaxolone, across Europe

Under the terms of the agreement, Orion has made an upfront payment of 25 million euros ($29.6 million) to Marinus as a signing fee. Marinus is also eligible to receive tiered royalty ranging from low double-digits to low twenties on Orion’s future sales. In addition, Marinus is eligible to receive milestone payments upon achievement of certain development and commercialization milestones. Marinus’ shares were up 6.3% at $15.99 in pre-market trading today.

Marinus will be the marketing authorization holder and responsible for current and future clinical trials of ganaxolone. Orion will be responsible for market access in all 30 countries comprising the European Economic Area (EEA) as well as in the UK and Switzerland.