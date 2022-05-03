Sunday 11 January 2026

Orphalan gets FDA approval for Cuvrior to treat Wilson's disease

Pharmaceutical
3 May 2022
orphan_drug_pill_big

France-based orphan drug developer Orphalan has received approval of Cuvrior, a new salt of trientine (trientine tetrahydrochloride) by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Cuvrior is approved for the treatment of adult patients with stable Wilson’s disease who are de-coppered and tolerant to penicillamine. Penicillamine is currently approved as a first-line treatment of Wilson’s disease in the USA with about one third of patients developing intolerance.

Orphalan recently completed a global phase III trial, CHELATE, which met its primary efficacy endpoint by demonstrating that Cuvrior was non-inferior to penicillamine as measured by non-ceruloplasmin copper (NCC). In consultation with the FDA, an assay based on total serum copper protein speciation was used for measuring this primary efficacy endpoint.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Illuminating Wilson disease
29 March 2022
Biotechnology
ALXN1840 FoCus Phase III trial in Wilson disease hits goal
26 August 2021
Pharmaceutical
ALXN1840 shows promise in potentially closing treatment gaps for Wilson disease community
23 June 2022
Pharmaceutical
Illuminating Wilson's disease - update
13 March 2023




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze