Orphan drug candidate blossoms in Japan

A novel treatment for the viral disease CMV viremia, TAK-620 (maribavir), has generated positive results in the Phase III SOLSTICE trial.

Japanese pharma major Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) presented the data during a Presidential Symposium at the annual meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT).

Results from a subgroup analysis show greater than three times as many (62.8%) transplant recipients in the test group achieved clearance after eight weeks, compared with those who received investigator assigned treatment.