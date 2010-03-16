OSI Pharma board looking for 'white knight,' as it rejects Astellas' $3.5 billion offer

US drugmaker OSI Pharmaceuticals has formally rejected a $3.5-billion takeover bid from Japanese drug major Astellas, telling shareholders yesterday that the offer was too low and it is seeking alternatives in the form of a 'white knight' rescue.

Astellas has attempted to acquire OSI for more than a year and, after repeated rejections, the Japanese company filed suit to prevent the OSI's board from interfering and proceeded with a hostile bid of $52 per share earlier this month (The Pharma Letters passim).