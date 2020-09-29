Otsuka files for approval of atopic dermatitis drug in Japan

Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4578) has submitted an application for approval of MM36 (difamilast) to the Japanese regulatory authorities.
Difamilast is a topical atopic dermatitis drug candidate discovered by Otsuka that has phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) inhibitory activity. PDE4 inhibitors are believed to improve the symptoms of atopic dermatitis through suppression of the production of chemical mediators such as pro-inflammatory cytokines and through other anti-inflammatory effects.
The number of patients in Japan with atopic dermatitis is about 4.34 million, a number which increases every year.
