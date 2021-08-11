Otsuka given $17.8 million for tuberculosis drug trial

Japan’s Otsuka Pharmaceuticals (TYO: 4578) has been handed a grant for up to $17.8 million from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support the clinical trial of a treatment-shortening regimen in drug-sensitive tuberculosis (TB).
The grant will support advancement of clinical trials of its investigational compound OPC-167832, in combination with Otsuka's Deltyba (delamanid) and Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Sirturo (bedaquiline) for patients with drug-susceptible pulmonary TB.
Specifically, the grant will support a Phase II trial investigating a novel regimen in shortening the treatment of drug-susceptible TB by comparing the proportion of study subjects receiving the combination therapy for a duration of four months versus the six-month standard of care. Decreasing treatment duration is likely to impact the number of patients treated and improve overall treatment adherence.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze