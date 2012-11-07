Otsuka Pharma sets up joint venture in Turkey

Otsuka Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4768), a mid-size Japanese drugmaker, and Abdi brahim have established a joint venture in Turkey, to be called Abdi Ibrahim Otsuka Pharmaceutical AS, with 50% of investment each from the two partners.

Abdi Ibrahim Otsuka Pharmaceutical will be marketing and selling Otsuka’s innovative drugs that have been produced as the result of the Japanese firm’s R&D. In that respect, the new company aims to present many innovative pharmaceuticals in various treatment fields to the service of the Turkish Public in order to serve the well-being in Turkey.

Turkey a promising pharma market