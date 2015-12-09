Thursday 8 January 2026

Ovarian cancer treatment pipeline offers promising alternatives to chemotherapy

Pharmaceutical
9 December 2015
The market for ovarian cancer treatments is set to reduce its reliance on indiscriminate and highly cytotoxic chemotherapy regimens, which do not target specific proteins in aberrant pathways in ovarian cancer, according to a report by GBI Research.

The research agency said in a report that a strong pipeline of 462 diverse and innovative products in active development shows significant potential for alternatives to chemotherapy, despite the currently high level of unmet need in the ovarian cancer therapeutic market.

Joshua Libberton, an analyst for GBI Research, said: “As the current ovarian cancer market has a large generic presence, and relatively few novel active pharmaceutical ingredients, the market has stagnated, leaving a large portion of the ovarian cancer population with significant unmet needs. Currently, ovarian cancer has the highest mortality rate of all gynecological cancers and is fatal in a majority of patients, rendering it imperative that more effective therapies are developed.”

