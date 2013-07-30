Overmedication a myth, says Danish pharma group

The reduction in mortality as a result of cardiovascular disease is due to a combination of healthier lifestyles and effective medicine, notes the Danish Pharmaceutical industry association LIF.

The pharmaceutical industry is often accused of making the population feel ill and thus also promoting overmedication. It is simply not true, says the LIF, pointing out that the Danish Heart Foundation's web site cites an article in the European Heart Journal as the source for stating that "Denmark is the best at saving hearts” and ”Denmark takes the lead in combating cardiovascular disease and sees the sharpest decline in mortality since the 1980s in Europe."