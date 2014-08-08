OX-MPI project returned to Orexo

Swedish drug developer Orexo (STO: ORX) says that German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim has decided to return the OX-MPI project to Orexo.

The project aims to develop products based on specific inhibition of prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) in different disease conditions. Boehringer Ingelheim has since 2005 been responsible for all R&D within the OX-MPI project.