OXiGENE restructures after failed merger with VaxGen, focusing resources on key programs

US cancer and eye disease drug developer OXiGENE has revealed a restructuring plan designed to focus resources on the company's highest-value clinical assets and reduce its cash utilization. The move follows the failure of its previously-announced merger with VaxGen, which failed to receive the majority of the latter shareholders' backing earlier this month.
Key aspects of the restructuring and its effects on the company's current clinical trials are:
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