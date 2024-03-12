Ozempic seen as new option in kidney disease

Danish firm Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) has announced positive results from the kidney outcomes trial FLOW, in which Ozempic (semaglutide) 1mg reduced the risk of kidney disease progression and the risk of kidney and cardiovascular deaths by 24%.

If approved, Ozempic will become the first glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) therapy option for patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and chronic kidney disease (CKD).