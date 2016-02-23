PacificGMP makes two senior appointments

UK-based life sciences firm Abzena (AIM: ABZA) says that its US biomanufacturing subsidiary PacificGMP has made two senior appointments to support its growth.

PacificGMP is a contract process development and manufacturing company based in San Diego, acquired by Abzena last year for $7.7 million (The Pharma Letter September 14, 2015).

Jon Strauss has been appointed director of manufacturing at PacificGMP. He joins from biotech giant Genentech, part of Roche, where, for the last five years, he was involved in all aspects of the manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. He was previously a senior scientist at CMC Biologics, having also worked at Momenta and Bayer Healthcare.