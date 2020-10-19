Sunday 11 January 2026

PAH market projected to grow at 5% over 10 years

Pharmaceutical
19 October 2020
2020_biotech_lab_vial_research_big

The pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market is expected to grow at a 5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2019 to 2029 in the seven major markets, says GlobalData.

A report from the data and analytics company sees recent pipeline approvals of varying mechanisms and an influx of newly-diagnosed patients as major factors behind this growth.

Kajal Jaddoo, associate pharma analyst at GlobalData, said: “The overall level of unmet need in the PAH market is high. The currently available drugs work to slow progression of this cardiopulmonary disease, but there is no marketed drug that addresses the underlying disease mechanism and targets curing the patient.”

