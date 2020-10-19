PAH market projected to grow at 5% over 10 years

The pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market is expected to grow at a 5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2019 to 2029 in the seven major markets, says GlobalData.
A report from the data and analytics company sees recent pipeline approvals of varying mechanisms and an influx of newly-diagnosed patients as major factors behind this growth.
Kajal Jaddoo, associate pharma analyst at GlobalData, said: “The overall level of unmet need in the PAH market is high. The currently available drugs work to slow progression of this cardiopulmonary disease, but there is no marketed drug that addresses the underlying disease mechanism and targets curing the patient.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze