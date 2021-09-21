Pandemic proved value of cooperation for pharma in the Americas, says Afidro's Mario Pérez

In a world reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, the pharmaceutical industry has been leading the global response, not only for its enormous contribution to the management of COVID-19, but also for its tireless commitment to continue developing therapies for different diseases that afflict populations.

This was explained to The Pharma Letter’s Latin American correspondent by Mario Pérez, general director of Janssen for Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, now appointed as the new president of the board of directors of the Association of Pharmaceutical Research and Development Laboratories (Afidro) in Colombia.

'Collaborative attitude'