Pandemic's impact in delaying cancer progress put at 18 months by researchers

Cancer researchers fear advances for patients could be delayed by almost a year and a half because of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, a new survey says.
Scientists at The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London, told the survey that their own research advances would be pushed back by an average of six months by the initial lockdown, subsequent restrictions on laboratory capacity and the closure of national scientific facilities.
"During the initial lockdown, non-COVID clinical research pretty much shut down within the National Health Service"With broader effects on charity funding, disruption of collaboration and personal interaction between scientists, and diversion of research efforts to COVID-19, the respondents estimated that major advances in cancer research would be delayed by an average of 17 months.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze