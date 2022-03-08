Monday 12 January 2026

Pandemic summit seeks to prepare world for next big threat

Pharmaceutical
8 March 2022
syringe_vaccine_jab_lab_big

In London, the Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit is bringing together new sources of funding while aiming to boost cooperation between countries and healthcare organizations in the face of possible future threats.

As the novel coronavirus continues to challenge populations, economies and healthcare systems around the world, there has been widespread consternation at the perceived failings of the global response to COVID-19.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) wants to strike while the iron is hot, rallying forces to make preparations while awareness of the issue remains pressing.

