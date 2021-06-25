Paraguay's pharma industry seeks to rebound after pandemic

The pharmaceutical industry in Paraguay – comprising of domestic drugmakers and multinationals with a presence in the country – is expected to grow by at least 5% in 2021, writes The Pharma Letter’s Latin American correspondent.

Growth will be driven by demand for COVID-19 vaccines along with ivermectin and other drugs to treat the virus, according to IQVIA.

This follows a year in which some companies have been particularly hard hit, particularly those without products for COVID-19. Prescription drugs for chronic diseases, flu and cough were among the most affected, with painkillers a rare exception in recording sales growth, IQVIA research shows.