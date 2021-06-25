Sunday 11 January 2026

Paraguay's pharma industry seeks to rebound after pandemic

Pharmaceutical
25 June 2021
paraguay_big

The pharmaceutical industry in Paraguay – comprising of domestic drugmakers and multinationals with a presence in the country – is expected to grow by at least 5% in 2021, writes The Pharma Letter’s Latin American correspondent.

Growth will be driven by demand for COVID-19 vaccines along with ivermectin and other drugs to treat the virus, according to IQVIA.

This follows a year in which some companies have been particularly hard hit, particularly those without products for COVID-19. Prescription drugs for chronic diseases, flu and cough were among the most affected, with painkillers a rare exception in recording sales growth, IQVIA research shows.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Latin American countries fight antimicrobial resistance
22 April 2021
Generics
India mulls QR code implementation in domestic pharma market
17 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
Sindusfarma: tirelessly committed to international cooperation and knowledge dissemination
23 July 2021
Pharmaceutical
Pandemic proved value of cooperation for pharma in the Americas, says Afidro's Mario Pérez
21 September 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze