Parexel expands in trial supply management with ClinIntel acquisition

USA-headquartered biopharma services group Parexel International (Nasdaq: PRXL), a leading global biopharmaceutical services organization revealed today that it has acquired all of the outstanding equity securities of privately-owned ClinIntel, a provider of clinical randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) services, based in the UK.

ClinIntel's offerings will be combined into the ClinPhone RTSM suite and are designed to make patient randomization and clinical supply chain solutions more efficient. Capabilities include advanced RTSM technologies for planning, forecasting and supply chain eLogistics. The offerings are particularly helpful in accelerating study start-up timelines. The entire ClinPhone RTSM suite will be available through the Perceptive MyTrials platform and as a standalone solution, and both solutions will be available through the Perceptive® Partner Program.