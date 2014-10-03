Parexel expands in trial supply management with ClinIntel acquisition

USA-headquartered biopharma services group Parexel International (Nasdaq: PRXL), a leading global biopharmaceutical services organization revealed today that it has acquired all of the outstanding equity securities of privately-owned ClinIntel, a provider of clinical randomization and trial supply management (RTSM) services, based in the UK.
ClinIntel's offerings will be combined into the ClinPhone RTSM suite and are designed to make patient randomization and clinical supply chain solutions more efficient. Capabilities include advanced RTSM technologies for planning, forecasting and supply chain eLogistics. The offerings are particularly helpful in accelerating study start-up timelines. The entire ClinPhone RTSM suite will be available through the Perceptive MyTrials platform and as a standalone solution, and both solutions will be available through the Perceptive® Partner Program.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze