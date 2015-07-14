Thursday 8 January 2026

Parexel expands services in model-based drug development

Pharmaceutical
14 July 2015
Contract research organization Parexel (Nasdaq: PRXL) has expanded services and capabilities in model-based drug development (MBDD) through its Quantitative Clinical Development (QCD) group.

Using MBDD can improve the efficiency of clinical development by providing quantitative justification for trial design, dose selection and decisions during trial execution by leveraging mathematical models. These give a quantitative analysis of the relationship between drugs, disease and patients, and can predict a drug’s benefit and adverse events in a patient population ahead of a clinical trial.

Frank Hoke, vice president of QCD at Parexel, said: “The biopharmaceutical landscape continues to show dramatic change, putting companies under increasing pressure to deliver on their pipeline, to identify more effective means of picking the ‘winners’ and efficiently developing these medicines under financial constraints.  In addition, regulatory authorities around the world have increasingly accepted model-based techniques as a standard component of new drug applications. Our goal is to reduce risk along the drug development continuum – for drug developers and for patients – while helping companies make sound investment decisions and accelerating their drug’s journey to market.”

