Parexel launches new clinical trial management system

Contract research organization Parexel International (Nasdaq: PRXL) said it has launched a new clinical trial management system (CTMS), which will enable quick-to-implement, cost-effective clinical trial management services.

The company said its product will simplify clinical trial management and monitoring for small to mid-sized biopharmaceutical companies.

Patrick Nadolny, vice president of product management, data and analytics services, Parexel Informatics, said: “Parexel developed Impact Express for biopharmaceutical and biotech companies in need of a scalable, rapid-to-deploy and cost-effective CTMS option to intelligently manage the complexities of clinical trials. By applying a process-driven approach to trial management and monitoring, biopharma companies will be better able to save time – and money – while simplifying their drug development journey.”