Parexel opens new European coordination hub and distribution center in Germany

14 November 2014
Leading global biopharma services provider Parexel (Nasdaq: PRXL) has opened its new European Coordination Hub and Distribution Center in Berlin-Schönefeld, Germany. The new facility expands Parexel’s capacity to provide comprehensive clinical trial supply and logistics services for local, regional and global trial requirements from clients, such as synchronized coordination of supplies, ancillary supplies and central laboratory services.

It measures more than 65,000 cubic meters in storage space, offers lab-kit assembly and provides storage and distribution of ancillary materials.

Mark Goldberg, president and chief operating officer of Parexel, said: “To safely and efficiently conduct clinical trials, our customers need highly specialized clinical supply and logistics services for studies that can span dozens of countries and hundreds of sites around the world. Our new European distribution center reflects a commitment to simplify the important end-to-end supply-management aspect of the drug-development journey.”

