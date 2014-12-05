Thursday 8 January 2026

Parkinson's disease pipeline at highly innovative stage, with 37% of products first-in-class

Pharmaceutical
5 December 2014
gbi-research-big

The current pipeline of treatments for Parkinson’s disease is a site of great innovation, with 37% of 302 products holding first-in-class status, according to business intelligence provider GBI Research.

Its latest report cites 90 first-in-class programs, acting on 39 first-in-class targets, are in early development, with the majority involved in functional processes related to Parkinson's, giving them the neuroprotective potential to delay or halt disease progression.

Angel Wong, an analyst at GBI, said: “Although the exact mechanisms that initiate PD’s onset are unclear, there is increasing knowledge of the neuroanatomy and fundamental molecular processes underlying PD neurodegeneration. This understanding is helped by the ongoing identification of both causative genes in familial PD and susceptibility genes. While a small number of first-in-class products target these genes, analysis shows a weak association between the genes and the known dysfunctional processes, suggesting that the former plays a minor role in contributing to PD. It is therefore likely that agents directly targeting the functional processes affected in PD have more chance of becoming effective treatments and transforming the future market landscape.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026
Engitix adds $25m to fuel ECM-driven push in cancer and fibrosis
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze