Parkinson's drug market set to reach $3.4 billion in 2016, says Visiongain

The overall global market for drugs to treat Parkinson's disease will reach a value of $3.43 billion in 2016, according to a new report for business information provider Visiongain, covering the 2013 to 2023 period.
The study finds that new first-in-class drugs will boost the Parkinson's disease market. Adenosine receptor antagonists will gain approval in the near term followed by new glutamatergic drugs, with Swiss drug major Novartis' (NOVN: VX) AFQ056 (mavoglurant) and Switzerland-based biopharma company Addex Pharmaceuticals’ (SIX: ADXN) dipraglurant vying to be the first in this class. These approvals will invigorate the market and offset patent expiries for older drugs such as German independent drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's Mirapex (pramipexole dihydrochloride).
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