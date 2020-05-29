Partnership to test pancreas drug in COVID-19

A UK partnership spanning the charity, academic and private sectors has launched a clinical trial to test if a drug that is used to treat inflammation of the pancreas can help people with COVID-19.

Cancer Research UK, a charity that is usually focused on oncology, has seen cancer patients being severely affected by COVID-19, impacting on how they are diagnosed, treated and cared for.

Realizing that it will not be able to fully focus on its mission of beating cancer until COVID-19 is under control, the charity has become involved on research into the virus.