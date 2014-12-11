Patent cliff means pharma will lose $65 billion by 2019, says report

Pharmaceutical companies will suffer an estimated $65 billion drop in sales by 2019 due to the patent expiries of several leading drugs, new research shows.

According to research and consulting firm GlobalData’s report, the drugmakers hit hardest will include Japan’s Otsuka (TYO: 4768), the USA’s Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), with a significant proportion of losses coming in the central nervous system (CNS) treatment sector.

Adam Dion, GlobalData’s analyst covering healthcare industry dynamics, states that Lilly and AstraZeneca have seen profits fall in the CNS therapeutics market since 2010, with the latter losing the greatest share over the past three years.