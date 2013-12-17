Patent expiries will push Parkinson’s drug market lower by 2019

Due to upcoming patent expirations for four high-profile drugs, the global Parkinson’s disease (PD) market is expected to decline from $3.4 billion in 2012 to $2.9 billion by 2019, at a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3%, says a new report from business intelligence provider GBI Research.
The company’s latest report states that PD drugs, such as Azilect (rasagiline mesylate, from Lundbeck), Stalevo (levodopa, carbidopa, entacapone, from Orion) and Comtan (entacapone, from Novartis), will lose their patents by the end of the forecast period. Generic alternatives for these treatments have already been approved, which will result in further market competition.
Additionally, the loss of patent for Mirapex (pramipexole dihydrochloride, from Boehringer Ingelheim) and Exelon (rivastigmine tartrate, from Novartis) in 2010 and 2012 will continue to halt future PD market growth.
