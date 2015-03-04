Patent reform bill to protect innovation, confront abuse introduced in USA

US Senators Chris Coons (Democrat, Delaware) and Dick Durbin (Democrat, Illinois), members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Mazie Hirono (Democrat, Hawaii), member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, have introduced legislation to strengthen America’s patent system and target abusers.

Titled The STRONG Patents Act, this takes a series of focused, thoughtful steps to make the patent system work for individual inventors and research-intensive companies from every sector of the economy. It would make it harder for firms to be targeted with frivolous patent lawsuits, level the playing field between small inventors and large companies, and ensure the US Patent and Trademark Office has the resources it needs to ensure patent quality.

The STRONG Patents Act would strengthen the US patent system and combat abuse by: