PATH MVI links with Inovio on malaria vaccines and delivery technology

The USA-based PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative (MVI) has announced a follow-on collaboration with drugmaker Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE Amex: INO) to advance malaria vaccine development and new vaccination delivery technologies.
Researchers will test whether a novel vaccine approach that combines genetically engineered DNA with an innovative vaccine delivery technology called electroporation could induce an immune response in humans that protects against malaria parasite infection.
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