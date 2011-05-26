Sunday 11 January 2026

Patient access and industry competitiveness at stake in EU Transparency Directive review, says EFPIA

Pharmaceutical
26 May 2011

With the review of the European Union’s Transparency Directive (Directive 89/105/EEC) gaining momentum, improving the competitive environment for pharmaceuticals and strengthening access to innovation for patients must remain core objectives in the review’s next steps, says the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), which represents the research-based drug industry.

Adopted more than 20 years ago, the Directive has made an important contribution to improving EU member states’ provisions controlling pharmaceutical expenditure towards better objectivity and transparency of processes. The Directive also sets a mandatory timeline for pricing and reimbursement decisions which has been a key element in considerably improving waiting times for patients for reimbursed treatments across Europe. Its review by the European Commission comes at a time when increasing budgetary concerns by member states, further heightened by the financial crisis, weigh down heavily on health care systems, and pharmaceutical budgets in particular, the EFPIA warns.

Cost-control and price levels “must not dominate the review”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze