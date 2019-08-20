Patient centric: Slogan or strategy in Japan?

By P Reed Maurer

Walk into any pharma company office in Japan and you will most likely see a plaque on a wall outlining the company’s mission. One of the statements will say: “Everything we do is to benefit patients,” notes long-time Japan pharma watcher and president of International Alliances Limited P Reed Maurer in his exclusive column for The Pharma Letter.

Is this an example of good public relations? A way to motivate employees? An effective strategy to yield positive business results? Or is it a mere slogan that has little or no effect on employees or business results?