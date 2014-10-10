Patient-centricity is too narrow a focus

Patient-centricity is so often cited as the driving reason behind why pharma companies do what they do, that it now essentially goes without saying. This is why it comes as such a surprise to hear that Mary Baker, the most recent past president of the European Brain Council, believes that pharma companies are focusing too much on the notion of patient-centricity.
Dr Baker believes instead that companies should widen their focus to include the whole of society, and that if, as a culture, we are to solve the problems with our health care systems, as well as curing the patients, we need to put more consideration into the healthy people who benefit from over-the-counter medicines.
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