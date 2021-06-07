Patient-centricity is vital to the evolution of healthcare

An Expert View from Mark Doyle, co-founder of UK company The Method and creator of A Life in a Day experience, which seeks to support the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries in developing patient-centric strategies for more impactful engagement.

In healthcare, the patient voice is arguably the most important. Services and care work best when a person’s needs are fully met and they feel heard, respected and valued. No longer are they told what’s best for them, they are now partners in these decisions.

Patient-centered care - involving patients in the development of services and care, and supporting them to take an active role in their health - is widely seen as a leading bastion of quality care. Numerous studies highlight the benefits: a greater degree of trust between patients and clinicians, improved health outcomes, a better patient experience and greater mental wellbeing for both patients and those who treat and care for them. The World Health Organization (WHO) believes this approach is critical to achieving universal healthcare globally.