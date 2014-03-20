PBS “a national treasure,” says Medicines Australia, but needs stable framework

In his address to the country at the National Press Club in Canberra yesterday, Chairman of Medicines Australia, Martin Cross, emphasised the sustainability of the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme and the importance of working closely with government.
“Australians enjoy amongst the highest life expectancy in the world thanks in large part to the medicines available through the PBS,” said Dr Cross, adding: “However, to ensure the future viability of the PBS, it is vital that we have a stable policy framework between government and the industry, despite the challenges we have faced in the past.”
Dr Cross also said pragmatic solutions are now required to ensure Australians continue to have universal, timely access to the latest medicines and the industry remains a strong contributor to the wealth as well as the health of the nation.
