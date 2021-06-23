Monday 12 January 2026

Pear worth $1.6 billion after listing on Nasdaq

Pharmaceutical
23 June 2021
As in other industries, the rise of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) as a means to going public is becoming more evident in pharma and biotech.

Following SPAC mergers from  Valo Health and from  Roivant, the latest company to use this route to listing is Pear Therapeutics, a digital therapeutics company, which will achieve about $400 million in gross proceeds should the deal close, due in the latter part of the year.

While still relatively uncommon, SPAC mergers have become more popular, offering companies a quick and cost-effective listing with a high level of control over the process.

