Perrigo expands in Europe with acquisition of Omega Pharma

Health care company Perrigo (NYSE: PRGO) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Belgium-based over-the-counter firm Omega Pharma.
The agreed purchase price is 3.6 billion euros ($4.5 billion), comprised of the purchase of Omega's equity for 2.48 billion euros and the assumption of 1.1 billion euros in debt. The transaction, funded through a combination of cash, debt and equity, will enhance Perrigo's leading OTC product offering and expand its distribution through Omega's strong established platform, the company said.
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