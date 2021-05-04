Pfizer adds $3.5 billion in first-quarter vaccine sales

Sales of Comirnaty, Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) BioNTech-partnered (Nasdaq: BNTX) coronavirus vaccine, led the firm to a better-than-expected first quarter, with revenues up 45% at $14.6 billion.

Following Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the firm generated $4.9 billion in net income for the first three months of the year, equivalent to 85 cents per share.

The firm’s coronavirus vaccine, also dubbed BNT162b2, which is the most widely used of all approved vaccines in the USA, added $3.5 billion in revenues. The firm now anticipates $26 billion in sales from the product this year.