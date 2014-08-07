Pfizer agrees to pay $35 million for improper marketing of Rapamune

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has reached a $35 million settlement with 41 states in the USA and the District of Columbia for improper marketing and promotion of the immunosuppressive drug Rapamune (sirolimus).

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said New York’s share of the settlement is more than $1.7 million. Pfizer, which acquired Wyeth Pharmaceuticals in 2009, agreed to be bound by the judgment and to resolve allegations that Wyeth unlawfully promoted Rapamune. It follows a Justice Department ruling in July 2013 when Pfizer agreed to pay $490.9 million to resolve its criminal and civil liability arising from the Rapamune allegations.

Attorney General Schneiderman said: “There has to be one set of rules for everyone, no matter how rich or powerful, and that includes big pharmaceutical companies that make unapproved and unsubstantiated claims about products in order to boost profits. Patients and consumers need to have confidence in the truthfulness of claims made to them by medical providers without having to worry about drug companies manipulating the doctor-patient relationship. Their health and well-being depend on it.”