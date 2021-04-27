Pfizer and AstraZeneca see overall reputations rise in survey

The annual Corporate Reputation of Pharma survey for 2020 is unique in that the patient groups responding have the chance to comment on the industry’s performance during the pandemic.

Opinions of 1,920 patient groups on the performance of pharma in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic were collected, between November 2020 and February 2021, by PatientView.

"The effectiveness of pharma’s COVID-19 response, and its corporate reputation, were directly tied to one another"These groups reached out to more than one million patients, and overall their response to pharma’s effectiveness in tackling the pandemic was positive. Some 62% of the groups believed that the pharma industry as a whole was very effective or effective at tackling the pandemic for the patients known to them.