Pfizer and BioNTech move on COVID-19 vaccine work apace

As with other companies, US drug giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and its German partner BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX) are moving forward their vaccine for COVID-19 at an unprecedented rate.

They announced on Tuesday that the first participants have been dosed in the USA in the Phase I/II clinical trial for the BNT162 vaccine program to prevent patients from catching the killer virus.

Four vaccine candidates tested at once