Pfizer and GSK link up to trial combo melanoma therapy

Two of the world’s pharma giants, USA-based Pfizer (NYSE: GSK) and the UK’s GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) have joined forces to study a novel combination therapy in patients with melanoma.

Pfizer and GSK will explore the anti-cancer efficacy and the safety of GSK’s trametinib (GSK1120212) combined with Pfizer’s palbociclib (PD-0332991) in a Phase I/II study (Study 200344) in patients with advanced/metastatic melanoma. The two companies will collaborate on the study, which GSK will conduct. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Study details