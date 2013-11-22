Pfizer and GSK link up to trial combo melanoma therapy

Two of the world’s pharma giants, USA-based Pfizer (NYSE: GSK) and the UK’s GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) have joined forces to study a novel combination therapy in patients with melanoma.
Pfizer and GSK will explore the anti-cancer efficacy and the safety of GSK’s trametinib (GSK1120212) combined with Pfizer’s palbociclib (PD-0332991) in a Phase I/II study (Study 200344) in patients with advanced/metastatic melanoma. The two companies will collaborate on the study, which GSK will conduct. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Study details
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze