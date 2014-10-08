Pfizer and GSK to compete for $120 million Russian pneumococcal vaccine contract

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE) and UK peer GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) plan to compete for the 3.47 billion-rouble ($120 million) contract in Russia for the supply of pneumococcal vaccines for state needs, reports The Pharma Letter’s Russia correspondent.

It is planned that the tender for the supply of 2.89 million doses of vaccine will be organized by the Russian Ministry of Health by the end of the current year.

According to initial plans of the Ministry, Pfizer (with its Prevenar 13 pneumococcal vaccine) was to have been a single bidder for the contract, while GSK’s Synflorix was not allowed to participate in the tender, due to non-compliance with some of its requirements. However a few months later, the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service issued a clarification, which recognized Pfizer and GSK vaccines partially interchangeable. This provided an opportunity for GSK to participate in the tender.