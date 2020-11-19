Sunday 11 January 2026

Pfizer and LianBio link up to bring new drugs to China

19 November 2020
US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Sino-American biotech LianBio have entered into a collaboration aimed at developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products in Greater China.

LianBio’s aim is to catalyze the development and accelerate availability of ‘paradigm-shifting’ medicines to patients in China and major Asian markets through partnerships that provide access to the best science-driven therapeutic discoveries. It was founded by the privately-owned hedge fund sponsor Perceptive Advisors.

Konstantin Poukalov, managing director, Perceptive Advisors, and executive chairman, LianBio, said: “We are honored to partner with Pfizer, a significant pioneer in the industry, to build upon their extensive commercial engine in Greater China, as well as tap into their relationships with leading physicians specializing in a broad range of therapeutic areas.

