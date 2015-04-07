Pfizer appoints Kathrin Kansen as SVP of vaccine R&D

US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has appointed Kathrin Jansen as senior vice president of vaccine research and development.

She was previously chief scientific officer of Pfizer’s vaccine research and early development research unit. Dr Jansen’s career with Pfizer began when she joined Wyeth in 2006, a company that has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pfizer.

Mikael Dolsten, president of worldwide R&D at Pfizer, said: “With over two decades of experience as a vaccine researcher, Kathrin is a world-class scientist with a remarkable track-record of delivering first-in-class vaccines in areas with serious unmet patient need such as human papillomavirus infection and Neisseria meningitidis serogroup B. She has also played a pivotal role in advancing Pfizer’s Staphylococcus aureus and Clostridium difficile vaccine candidate programs, the licensure of Prevnar 13 in both infant and adult indications, and the development of the diagnostic assays that enabled the CAPiTAi. I am confident that she will continue to lead our Vaccine Research organization with a sharp focus on delivering potential vaccine breakthroughs for infectious diseases.”