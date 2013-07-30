Pfizer beats forecasts, as 2nd-qtr earnings rocket on asset sale

Second-quarter 2013 net income at US pharma behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) leapt more than four-fold, helped by the sale of its remaining 80% holding animal health business Zoetis, although sales for the quarter were down.
Net earnings came in at $14.1 billion, or $1.98 per share, compared with $3.25 billion, or $0.43 per share, a year earlier. Excluding a gain related to the June sale and other one-time items, earnings were $0.56 per share, just beating the $0.55 per share forecasts of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. Pfizer’s shares barely moved in pre-market trading, edging just 0.4% higher to $29.65.
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