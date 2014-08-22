Pfizer could try to acquire Actavis as back-up to a further bid for AstraZeneca

While speculation continues as to whether US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) will resume its attempts to buy UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), Pfizer is looking to buy Ireland-headquartered generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT), according to sources close to the companies quoted by Bloomberg.

Pfizer chief executive Ian Read has indicated he is “aggressively” seeking a purchase that will allow the company to access overseas cash and lower its tax rate, which would make Actavis a potential target since it re-domiciled to Ireland after buying Warner Chilcott in an $8.5 billion deal last year. The acquisiton was approved by the US FTC in December.