Pfizer expands consumer health care with acquisition of Ferrosan business

US drug behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Danish firm Ferrosan’s consumer health care business, which includes dietary supplements and lifestyle products, from private equity fund Altor 2003. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Based in Copenhagen, Ferrosan is an innovative and long-established consumer health care company in the Nordic region with a portfolio of leading brands. Since 1920, Ferrosan has grown to serve a broader market including Russia, the Ukraine, Poland, Turkey and many countries throughout Central and Eastern Europe. Ferrosan Medical Devices, a leading provider of gelatine-based topical absorbable haemostatic products, will remain under Altor ownership.
Business garnered EBITDA of $54.9 million last year
