Sunday 11 January 2026

Pfizer extends $3.6 billion tender offer for King Pharma, as all conditions still not met

Pharmaceutical
23 November 2010

Global drugs behemoth Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has extended the expiration date of its tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of King Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: KG) for $14.25 per share, or around $3.6 billion, announced last month and aimed at expanding its presence in the pain relief market (The Pharma Letter October 13).

The tender offer, previously due to close on November 19, is now scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time on December 17, 2010), unless further extended. All other terms and conditions of the tender offer remain unchanged.

Pfizer says the offer is being extended because certain conditions are not yet satisfied, including the expiration or earlier termination of any waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 and applicable foreign antitrust or competition laws. Pfizer and King are now targeting a late-fourth quarter 2010 or first-quarter 2011 completion of the tender offer, assuming satisfaction of the conditions to the tender offer, including receipt of the appropriate regulatory clearances.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Vanda’s sNDA for Hetlioz rejected again by FDA
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze