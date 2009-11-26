Pfizer extends R&D operations in China

Pfizer may be planning to close six of its 20 R&D centres around the world following its takeover of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, but it is expanding its commitment to R&D work in China. It is teaming up with the Wuhan National Bioindustry base Construction and Management office to create a new base in Wuhan.

Pfizer is excited to be establishing for the first time a significant R&D presence in the Central/Western region, said Allan Gabor, Pfizers Regional president for North Asia. With plans to be a state-of-the-art facility, the Wuhan centre will be an integral part of Pfizers global R&D operations while being closely aligned with the Chinese governments strategy on biopharmaceutical industry development in the region.